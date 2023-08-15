Concert Darc au Pays Thenay, 15 août 2023, Thenay.

Thenay,Indre

Cette manifestation a pour objectif, dans le cadre du 48ème Stage-Festival International de Châteauroux, de proposer chaque soir, à partir de 18h30, des spectacles dans huit communes différentes du département de l’Indre. Entièrement gratuits, les concerts précèdent ceux donnés à 21h à Châteauroux..

2023-08-15 fin : 2023-08-15 . EUR.

Thenay 36800 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the 48th Stage-Festival International de Châteauroux, each evening from 6:30pm onwards, a series of shows will take place in eight different towns in the Indre department. Completely free of charge, the concerts precede those given at 9pm in Châteauroux.

En el marco de la 48ª edición del Festival Internacional de Escena de Châteauroux, el objetivo de esta manifestación es presentar espectáculos cada tarde, a partir de las 18.30 h, en ocho ciudades diferentes del departamento de Indre. Los conciertos, totalmente gratuitos, preceden a los que se ofrecen a las 21.00 horas en Châteauroux.

Internationalen Stage-Festival von Châteauroux jeden Abend ab 18.30 Uhr in acht verschiedenen Gemeinden des Departements Indre Konzerte zu veranstalten. Die Konzerte sind völlig kostenlos und finden vor den um 21 Uhr in Châteauroux stattfindenden Konzerten statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par BERRY