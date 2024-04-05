Théâtre « Silence ! On tourne » Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela La Chapelle-d’Armentières, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Théâtre « Silence ! On tourne » Pièce de Patrick Haudecoeur et Gérard Sibleyras, mise en scène par Hélène Ringeval 5 et 6 avril Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela Sur réservation – Prix : 9€ la pièce – 15€ les deux

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-05T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-05T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-06T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T22:30:00+02:00

Espace Culturel Nelson Mandela 331 route nationale, La Chapelle d’Armentières La Chapelle-d’Armentières 59930 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/association-iacca/evenements/festival-theatre-2024 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « associationiacca@yahoo.com »}]