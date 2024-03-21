Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin Théâtre municipal Coutances
Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin Théâtre municipal Coutances, jeudi 21 mars 2024.
Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin Théâtre municipal Coutances Manche
Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin.
Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-21 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-21
Théâtre municipal 2 Rue Milon
Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie
L’événement Théâtre Sérail Cie Le Chat Foin Coutances a été mis à jour le 2024-02-15 par Coutances Tourisme