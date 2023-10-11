Conservatoire : Alors on danse ! Théâtre saint louis Pau, 11 octobre 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Depuis 2021, le Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental Pau-Béarn Pyrénées et la compagnie Éléphant in the Black box se sont associés afin de développer un pôle d’enseignement artistique, le Centre Chorégraphique

«La Chapelle – 2 CLC».

Cette structure, dédiée à la sensibilisation des publics aux pratiques artistiques dans le domaine de la danse, a pour mission la formation et l’insertion professionnelle du jeune danseur et des futures générations d’artistes

chorégraphiques.

Plateforme internationale et pionnière, la Chapelle permet de découvrir et soutenir le talent des jeunes danseurs qui aspirent à l’excellence artistique et le partage de l’art chorégraphique avec le public..

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 . EUR.

Théâtre saint louis rue saint louis

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Since 2021, the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental Pau-Béarn Pyrénées and the Éléphant in the Black box company have joined forces to develop an artistic teaching center, the Centre Chorégraphique

« La Chapelle – 2 CLC ».

This structure, dedicated to raising public awareness of artistic practices in the field of dance, has as its mission the training and professional integration of young dancers and future generations of choreographic artists

choreographic artists.

La Chapelle is a pioneering international platform for discovering and supporting the talent of young dancers who aspire to artistic excellence and sharing the art of choreography with the public.

Desde 2021, el Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental Pau-Béarn Pyrénées y la compañía Éléphant in the Black box trabajan juntos para desarrollar un centro de enseñanza artística, el Centre Chorégraphique

« La Chapelle – 2 CLC ».

Esta estructura, dedicada a la sensibilización del público a las prácticas artísticas en el ámbito de la danza, tiene como misión la formación y la inserción profesional de jóvenes bailarines y futuras generaciones de artistas coreográficos

artistas coreográficos.

La Chapelle es una plataforma internacional pionera para descubrir y apoyar el talento de jóvenes bailarines que aspiran a la excelencia artística y compartir con el público el arte de la coreografía.

Seit 2021 haben sich das Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental Pau-Béarn Pyrénées und die Kompanie Éléphant in the Black box zusammengeschlossen, um ein Zentrum für künstlerische Bildung zu entwickeln, das Centre Chorégraphique

« La Chapelle – 2 CLC » zu gründen.

Diese Einrichtung, die sich der Sensibilisierung des Publikums für künstlerische Praktiken im Bereich des Tanzes widmet, hat die Aufgabe, junge Tänzer und zukünftige Generationen von Künstlern auszubilden und in den Beruf einzuführen

choreographen zu fördern.

Als internationale und bahnbrechende Plattform ermöglicht die Chapelle die Entdeckung und Förderung junger Tänzer, die nach künstlerischer Exzellenz streben und die choreografische Kunst mit dem Publikum teilen möchten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT Pau