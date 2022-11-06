Concert harmonie d’Albi et Brass Band d’Occitanie Théâtre municipal des Lices 81000 ALBI Albi
Concert harmonie d’Albi et Brass Band d’Occitanie Dimanche 6 novembre, 17h00 Théâtre municipal des Lices 81000 ALBI
Adultes : 5 € – moins de 18 ans : gratuit
L’harmonie D’Albi invite le Brass Band Occitania – BBO, venez nombreux !!
Harmonie d’Albi