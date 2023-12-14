Un auteur, un compositeur – avec Clément Millian Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes
2023-12-14
Horaire : 20:30 21:45
Gratuit : non 6 €Réservations : – theatrelaruche- helloasso.com- billetreduc.com- 02 51 80 89 13 (La Ruche)
Rencontre littéraire. Jean-Louis Bailly reçoit l’auteur Clément Milian qui présentera « Un conte parisien violent », un roman initiatique fulgurant qui montre ce qui peut arriver de terrible à une jeune fille de quatorze ans. Lecture d’extraits réalisée par un comédien et musicalisée par un musicien-compositeur de façon improvisée. Durée : 1h15 environ
Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000
