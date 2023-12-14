Un auteur, un compositeur – avec Clément Millian Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes Un auteur, un compositeur – avec Clément Millian Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes, 14 décembre 2023, Nantes. 2023-12-14

Horaire : 20:30 21:45

Gratuit : non 6 €Réservations : – theatrelaruche- helloasso.com- billetreduc.com- 02 51 80 89 13 (La Ruche) Rencontre littéraire. Jean-Louis Bailly reçoit l’auteur Clément Milian qui présentera « Un conte parisien violent », un roman initiatique fulgurant qui montre ce qui peut arriver de terrible à une jeune fille de quatorze ans. Lecture d’extraits réalisée par un comédien et musicalisée par un musicien-compositeur de façon improvisée. Durée : 1h15 environ Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000

02 51 80 89 13 https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche contact@laruchenantes.fr https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Adresse 8 Rue Félibien Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes latitude longitude 47.22089, -1.563843

Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/