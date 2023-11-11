Kloé Lang : Aimez-moi Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes, 11 novembre 2023, Nantes.

2023-11-11

Horaire : 20:30 21:30

Gratuit : non 14 € / 9 € / 6 €Réservations : – theatrelaruche- helloasso.com- billetreduc.com- 02 51 80 89 13 (La Ruche)

Concert-spectacle intimiste. Accompagnée de son looper et de petits instruments, Kloé Lang chante Barbara et Janis Joplin, et nous embarque dans un spectacle poétique entre le concert et le seule-en-scène. On y parle d’amour, de manque d’amour, d’ode à la liberté, et l’humour n’est jamais très loin… Durée : 1h

Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000

02 51 80 89 13 https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche contact@laruchenantes.fr https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche