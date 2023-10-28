Armel Dupas Trio Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes
2023-10-28
Horaire : 20:30 21:45
Gratuit : non 14 € / 9 € / 6 €Réservations : – theatrelaruche- helloasso.com- billetreduc.com- 02 51 80 89 13 (La Ruche)
Jazz. Découvrez en live le trio jazz du pianiste Armel Dupas avec Jules Billé (contrebasse) et Christophe Piot (batterie). Une musique délicate faite de reprises de chansons, de compositions personnelles et de standards de jazz. Un moment qui fait du bien… Durée : 1h15
Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000
02 51 80 89 13 https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche contact@laruchenantes.fr https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche