Armel Dupas Trio Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes Armel Dupas Trio Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes, 28 octobre 2023, Nantes. 2023-10-28

Horaire : 20:30 21:45

Gratuit : non 14 € / 9 € / 6 €Réservations : – theatrelaruche- helloasso.com- billetreduc.com- 02 51 80 89 13 (La Ruche) Jazz. Découvrez en live le trio jazz du pianiste Armel Dupas avec Jules Billé (contrebasse) et Christophe Piot (batterie). Une musique délicate faite de reprises de chansons, de compositions personnelles et de standards de jazz. Un moment qui fait du bien… Durée : 1h15 Théâtre la Ruche – Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000

02 51 80 89 13 https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche contact@laruchenantes.fr https://theatrelaruche.wixsite.com/laruche Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Adresse 8 Rue Félibien Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes latitude longitude 47.22089, -1.563843

Théâtre la Ruche - Le Petit Théâtre de Viarme Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/