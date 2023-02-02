THEATRE – JON FOSSE TG STAN ET MAATSCHAPPIJ DISCORDIA – JE SUIS LE VENT Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy DESTINATION NANCY Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
THEATRE – JON FOSSE TG STAN ET MAATSCHAPPIJ DISCORDIA – JE SUIS LE VENT
Esplanade Jack Ralite, rue de Parme Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
2023-02-02 20:00:00 – 2023-02-02
22 EUR
THÉÂTRE / À L’ESSENTIEL / BRISE MARITIME
Passionnément amoureux du texte et du jeu, le célèbre collectif Flamand tg STAN aborde l’œuvre de Jon Fosse et en donne une interprétation de chair et d’os, fondée sur une incarnation franche et profonde de l’amitié entre deux êtres.
À noter : Spectacle en français et néerlandais surtitré en français.
+33 3 83 56 83 56 https://www.centremalraux.com/saison/je-suis-le-vent
Tim Wouters
