THEATRE – JON FOSSE TG STAN ET MAATSCHAPPIJ DISCORDIA – JE SUIS LE VENT Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 2 février 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy DESTINATION NANCY Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy.

THEATRE – JON FOSSE TG STAN ET MAATSCHAPPIJ DISCORDIA – JE SUIS LE VENT

Esplanade Jack Ralite, rue de Parme Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle  
2023-02-02 20:00:00 – 2023-02-02

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

22 EUR  

THÉÂTRE / À L’ESSENTIEL / BRISE MARITIME
Passionnément amoureux du texte et du jeu, le célèbre collectif Flamand tg STAN aborde l’œuvre de Jon Fosse et en donne une interprétation de chair et d’os, fondée sur une incarnation franche et profonde de l’amitié entre deux êtres.

À noter : Spectacle en français et néerlandais surtitré en français.

+33 3 83 56 83 56 https://www.centremalraux.com/saison/je-suis-le-vent

 

Tim Wouters
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-13 par DESTINATION NANCY