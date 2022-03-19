Théâtre | Humatio Vichy Vichy
2022-03-19 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-03-19 21:00:00 21:00:00 Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch
Venez découvrir « HUMATIO », une pièce de théâtre écrite et jouée par les étudiants du Pôle Universitaire de Vichy.
universite@vichy-communaute.fr +33 4 70 30 43 43 https://vichy-universite.com/
