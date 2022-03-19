Théâtre | Humatio Vichy Vichy Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Vichy

Théâtre | Humatio Vichy, 19 mars 2022, Vichy. Théâtre | Humatio Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy

2022-03-19 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-03-19 21:00:00 21:00:00 Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch

Vichy Allier Vichy Venez découvrir « HUMATIO », une pièce de théâtre écrite et jouée par les étudiants du Pôle Universitaire de Vichy. universite@vichy-communaute.fr +33 4 70 30 43 43 https://vichy-universite.com/ Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par Vichy Destinations

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Vichy Autres Lieu Vichy Adresse Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Ville Vichy lieuville Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy Departement Allier

Vichy Vichy Allier https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vichy/

Théâtre | Humatio Vichy 2022-03-19 was last modified: by Théâtre | Humatio Vichy Vichy 19 mars 2022 Allier vichy

Vichy Allier