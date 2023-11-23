VARIATIONS SINGULIERES Théatre Eurydice Plaisir, 23 novembre 2023, Plaisir.

VARIATIONS SINGULIERES 23 et 24 novembre Théatre Eurydice Dès 5€

Des comédien·nes se trouvent projetés devant le public, sans texte ni situation. Obligés d’improviser, après quelques hésitations et tentatives, Louis propose que l’on évoque le souvenir d’un moment très précis de sa vie où il s’est volontairement reclu. Ensemble, ils vont l’aider à mieux comprendre les fluctuations paradoxales entre sentiment d’isolement et sensation de refuge, provoquant ainsi le besoin de travailler sans relâche, une envie irrépressible de dormir, des moments de passage à vide…

https://youtu.be/eZmGa_E4s_0

Texte : Texte de Philippe Minyana (Suite 1), Olivier Couder, et Daniel Keene (Je dis je Editions Théâtrales, Pièces courtes 3, traduit par Séverine Magois)

Mise en scène : Olivier Couder

Avec les comédien.nes du Théâtre du Cristal

Théatre Eurydice 110 Rue Claude Chappe, 78370 Plaisir Plaisir 78370 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 30 55 50 05 http://eurydice-seay.fr/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.billetreduc.com/lieu/plaisir/theatre-eurydice/ »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Thu00e9u00e2tre du Cristal », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u00ab Variations singuliu00e8res u00bb / Cru00e9ation 2021nMise en scu00e8ne : Olivier CoudernnPlus d’informations sur le spectacle : https://www.theatreducristal.com/compagnie/spectacles/variations-singulieres/?lang=frnn- nnAVEC : ANGu00c9LIQUE BRIDOUX, STANISLAS CARMONT, VINCENT CHALAMBERT, ANTHONY COLARD, OLIVIER COUDER, STu00c9PHANE GUu00c9RIN, CLu00c9MENT LANGLAIS, CATHERINE LE HENAN, STIVA MICHAUT-PATERNO, NATACHA MIRCOVICH FREDERIC PAYEN, NADIA SADJI, nn-nnTEXTES : PHILIPPE MINYANA, DANIEL KEENE ET OLIVIER COUDERnMISE EN SCu00c8NE : OLIVIER COUDERnMUSIQUE : CLEMENT ROBINnCOSTUMES : PHILIPPE VARACHE pour TABARMUKKnCHOREGRAPHIE : GILLES VERIEPE ASSISTu00c9 PAR DOROTHu00c9E GOXEnCREATION LUMIERE : LESLIE HOROWITZnCREATION HOLOGRAPHIQUE : BORA KIMnCREATION PICTURALE : JEAN-PIERRE SCHNEIDERnASSISTANAT : LISE ARSENEnnRemerciements u00e0 lu2019u00e9quipe des Chapiteaux Turbulentsnn-nnCONTACT DIFFUSION THu00c9u00c2TRE DU CRISTAL : nAnne Pistocchi : communication@theatreducristal.com / 01 30 37 87 47nn- nnThu00e9u00e2tre du Cristalncontact@theatreducristal.comnhttps://www.theatreducristal.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « Thu00e9u00e2tre du Cristal – Variations Singuliu00e8res – TEASER », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eZmGa_E4s_0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZmGa_E4s_0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kqVvhNRk5LZ-1zy8alkaQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/eZmGa_E4s_0 »}] 110 Rue Claude Chappe, 78370 Plaisir

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T14:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T15:45:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:45:00+01:00