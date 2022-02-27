THÉÂTRE EN PLATT – EINE HAND WÄSCHT DIE ANDERE Seingbouse Seingbouse Catégories d’évènement: Moselle

THÉÂTRE EN PLATT – EINE HAND WÄSCHT DIE ANDERE Seingbouse, 27 février 2022, Seingbouse. THÉÂTRE EN PLATT – EINE HAND WÄSCHT DIE ANDERE Foyer socio-culturel 36 Rue principale Seingbouse

2022-02-27 15:00:00 15:00:00 – 2022-02-27 Foyer socio-culturel 36 Rue principale

Seingbouse Moselle Seingbouse 10 EUR Le Club de quilles de Seingbouse accueille La Concordia Platt Theater de L’Hôpital qui proposera la pièce « Eine hand wäscht die andere » de Walter G. Pfaus.

Petite restauration sur place ouverture des portes à 14 h. PASS SANITAIRE EXIGE. +33 6 20 88 27 82

