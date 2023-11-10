CARTE BLANCHE AUX ARTS OSEURS Théâtre du Viala Lanuéjols, 10 novembre 2023, Lanuéjols.

Lanuéjols,Lozère

Croire aux fauves, c’est avant tout une sacrée histoire. A raconter très simplement à la manière d’un comte. A partager ensemble dehors, la nuit pour jouer avec l’obscurité. Ce que nous devinons, ce que nous voyons, ce que nous croyons avoir vu, ce ….

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

Théâtre du Viala

Lanuéjols 48000 Lozère Occitanie



Believing in wild animals is first and foremost quite a story. To be told simply, in the manner of a count. To be shared together outside, at night, to play with the darkness. What we guess, what we see, what we think we’ve seen, what …

Creer en los animales salvajes es, ante todo, toda una historia. Para ser contada muy sencillamente a la manera de un cuento. Para compartirla juntos al aire libre, de noche, para jugar con la oscuridad. Lo que adivinamos, lo que vemos, lo que creemos haber visto, lo que …

An Raubtiere glauben ist vor allem eine tolle Geschichte. Erzählen Sie sie ganz einfach nach Art eines Grafen. Gemeinsam draußen in der Nacht, um mit der Dunkelheit zu spielen. Was wir ahnen, was wir sehen, was wir glauben, gesehen zu haben, was …

