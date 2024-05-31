[Spectacle musical] Swing Gum Théâtre du Casino Dieppe, 31 mai 2024 20:00, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Inspiré d’une histoire vraie, ce spectacle musical retracera, sur fond de guerre et de Libération, la rencontre entre un soldat américain et une jeune Française, puis leurs émouvantes retrouvailles, 75 ans plus tard. Entre claquettes, Lindy hop, swing et danse contemporaine, le récit dansé de cette rencontre singulière et émouvante avec humour, fougue et poésie. Cette collaboration, Franco, suisse, Américaine et Normande a été élue meilleure comédie musicale du Festival off Avignon 2023..

Vendredi 2024-05-31 20:00:00 fin : 2024-06-09 . .

Théâtre du Casino

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Inspired by a true story, this musical, set against the backdrop of the war and the Liberation, recounts the encounter between an American soldier and a young French woman, and their moving reunion 75 years later. Between tap, Lindy hop, swing and contemporary dance, the story of this unique and moving encounter is told with humor, passion and poetry. This Franco, Swiss, American and Norman collaboration was voted best musical at the Festival off Avignon 2023.

Inspirado en una historia real, este musical, con la guerra y la Liberación como telón de fondo, narra el encuentro entre un soldado estadounidense y una joven francesa, y su conmovedor reencuentro 75 años después. Mezcla de claqué, lindy hop, swing y danza contemporánea, la historia de este encuentro único y conmovedor se cuenta con humor, pasión y poesía. Esta colaboración franco-suiza-estadounidense-normanda fue elegida mejor musical del Festival de Aviñón 2023.

Inspiriert von einer wahren Geschichte, erzählt dieses Musical vor dem Hintergrund des Krieges und der Befreiung die Begegnung zwischen einem amerikanischen Soldaten und einer jungen Französin und ihr bewegendes Wiedersehen 75 Jahre später. Zwischen Stepptanz, Lindy Hop, Swing und zeitgenössischem Tanz wird die tänzerische Erzählung dieser einzigartigen und bewegenden Begegnung mit Humor, Temperament und Poesie erzählt. Diese Zusammenarbeit von Franzosen, Schweizern, Amerikanern und Normannen wurde zum besten Musical des Festival off Avignon 2023 gewählt.

