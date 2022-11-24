Polar Star / David Haudrechy / Initiative H THÉÂTRE DU BOIS DE L’AUNE, 24 novembre 2022, Aix-en-Provence.

Polar Star / David Haudrechy / Initiative H Jeudi 24 novembre, 19h30 THÉÂTRE DU BOIS DE L’AUNE

En entrée libre sur réservation 0488717480

♫JAZZ♫

THÉÂTRE DU BOIS DE L’AUNE 1 Place Victor Schoelcher, 13090 Aix-en-Provence Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Des bords et des bouts, du monde.

Dans le cadre de la Rentrée grands formats, organisée à Aix-en-Provence

par la fédération des grands ensembles et des collectifs de jazz et de musiques improvisées, nous sommes heureux d’accueillir David Haudrechy et son big band Initiative H pour leur dernière création. Polar Star, c’est un jazz raffiné, intimiste et puissant, porté par des musiciens hors pair et une histoire qu’ils se racontent ; cette fois une rêverie blanche et un hommage aux grands explorateurs des « bouts du monde”, des pôles.

Direction, saxophones, clavier, machines David Haudrechy Saxophones, flûte Ferdinand Doumerc Saxophones, clarinette basse Gaël Pautric Trompette Cécile Vidal Trompette Nathanaël Renoux Trombone, clavier Olivier “Lapin” Sabatier Trombone basse Lionel Segui Guitare Florent Hortal Piano, claviers Amaury Faye Basse Philippe Burneau Batterie Simon Portefaix Percussions Florent “Pepino” Tisseyre Vidéo Jockey Romain Quartier Ingénieur son Rémi Vidal Distribution Nuit d’Orage

En collaboration avec Grands formats et Naï No Productions



©franckalix