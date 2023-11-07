LEYLA McCALLA en concert Théâtre d’Orléans Orléans, 7 novembre 2023, Orléans.

LEYLA McCALLA en concert Mardi 7 novembre, 20h30 Théâtre d’Orléans Tarifs de 5€ à 25€, 15€ avec « la Carte »

Cet album est un remarquable voyage sonore et immersif à travers un demi-siècle de troubles raciaux, sociaux et politiques.

Qu’elle enlace son violoncelle, joue du banjo, de la guitare ou chante, l’artiste s’interroge. Née à New York d’un couple d’émigrants, activistes haïtiens, elle développe très tôt une fascination pour ce pays et sa culture. Lors de séjours chez sa grand-mère, elle écoute Radio Haïti. Des années plus tard, l’histoire extraordinaire de cette station, et de sa lutte face à la censure, l’inspire. Théâtral et prodigieux, son album combine majestueusement son répertoire inspiré du blues, des musiques cajun et du folklore haïtien aux émissions historiques et interviews actuelles.

En observatrice détachée et perspicace, Leyla McCalla compose un disque humaniste vibrant hommage à la liberté d’expression !

