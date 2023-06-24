40E ANNIVERSAIRE DE LI HABAURÉ Théâtre de Verdure Plainfaing, 24 juin 2023, Plainfaing.

Plainfaing,Vosges

Programme :

– 11h15 : Concert d’ouverture de l’Harmonie Municipale de Plainfaing.

– 12h : Apéritif offert à tous les participants.

– 13h : Pique-nique géant en plein air (grill et plancha mis à disposition).

– 14h30 : Krampus, chanteur et musicien, sur la scène du théâtre.

– 16h00 : spectacle Amazonia.com avec la troupe Les Baladins du Ban.

– 18h30 : Disco Tomy, chanteur et musicien, sur la scène du théâtre.

– 20h : Petite restauration sur place, buffet et buvette.

– 21h : Bal Folk avec le groupe Viendez Voir.

Animations l’après-midi pour les enfants avec Les Nez Rouges.. Tout public

Théâtre de Verdure

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Program :

– 11:15am: Opening concert by the Plainfaing Municipal Band.

– 12pm: Aperitif offered to all participants.

– 1pm: Giant outdoor picnic (grill and plancha available).

– 2.30pm: Krampus, singer and musician, on the theater stage.

– 4:00 pm: Amazonia.com show with troupe Les Baladins du Ban.

– 6:30pm: Disco Tomy, singer and musician, on the theater stage.

– 8pm: Light refreshments, buffet and refreshment bar.

– 9pm: Folk ball with the group Viendez Voir.

Afternoon entertainment for children with Les Nez Rouges.

Programa :

– 11.15 h: Concierto inaugural de la Banda Municipal de Música de Plainfaing.

– 12h: Aperitivo ofrecido a todos los participantes.

– 13.00 h: Picnic gigante al aire libre (parrilla y plancha disponibles).

– 14.30 h: Krampus, cantante y músico, en el escenario del teatro.

– 16.00 h: Espectáculo Amazonia.com con la compañía Les Baladins du Ban.

– 18.30 h: Disco Tomy, cantante y músico, en el escenario del teatro.

– 20.00 h: Comida ligera in situ, bufé y bar.

– 21.00 h: Baile folclórico con el grupo Viendez Voir.

Tarde de animación infantil con Les Nez Rouges.

Programm:

– 11.15 Uhr: Eröffnungskonzert der Harmonie Municipale de Plainfaing.

– 12 Uhr: Aperitif, der allen Teilnehmern angeboten wird.

– 13 Uhr: Riesenpicknick im Freien (Grill und Plancha werden zur Verfügung gestellt).

– 14.30 Uhr: Krampus, Sänger und Musiker, auf der Bühne des Theaters.

– 16.00 Uhr: Schauspiel Amazonia.com mit der Truppe Les Baladins du Ban.

– 18.30 Uhr: Disco Tomy, Sänger und Musiker, auf der Theaterbühne.

– 20.00 Uhr: Kleine Verpflegung vor Ort, Buffet und Getränkeausschank.

– 21 Uhr: Folk-Ball mit der Gruppe Viendez Voir.

Nachmittagsanimation für Kinder mit Les Nez Rouges.

