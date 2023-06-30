Concert l’Arbre Bleu par ô Bec Théâtre de verdure Chef-Boutonne, 30 juin 2023, Chef-Boutonne.

Chef-Boutonne,Deux-Sèvres

Concert l’Arbre bleu par O Bec !

Vendredi 30 juin à 20h sur le théâtre de verdure derrière la mairie de Chef-Boutonne

À 19h, pique-nique tiré du sac et apéritif offert par la municipalité

Sur inscription auprès de la médiathèque 05 49 29 60 50

Gratuit.

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 . EUR.

Théâtre de verdure derrière la mairie

Chef-Boutonne 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



L’Arbre bleu concert by O Bec!

Friday, June 30 at 8pm in the Théâtre de Verdure behind Chef-Boutonne town hall

At 7pm, picnic and aperitif offered by the municipality

Please register with the media library 05 49 29 60 50

Free

¡Concierto L’Arbre bleu de O Bec!

Viernes 30 de junio a las 20:00 h en el teatro al aire libre situado detrás del ayuntamiento de Chef-Boutonne

A las 19.00 h, picnic y aperitivo ofrecidos por el ayuntamiento

Inscripción obligatoria en la mediateca 05 49 29 60 50

Gratis

Konzert l’Arbre bleu von O Bec!

Freitag, 30. Juni um 20 Uhr auf dem grünen Theater hinter dem Rathaus von Chef-Boutonne

Um 19 Uhr: Picknick aus dem Rucksack und Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

Auf Anmeldung bei der Mediathek 05 49 29 60 50

Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT Pays Mellois