Concert l’Arbre bleu par O Bec !
Vendredi 30 juin à 20h sur le théâtre de verdure derrière la mairie de Chef-Boutonne
À 19h, pique-nique tiré du sac et apéritif offert par la municipalité
Sur inscription auprès de la médiathèque 05 49 29 60 50
Gratuit.
Théâtre de verdure derrière la mairie
Chef-Boutonne 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’Arbre bleu concert by O Bec!
Friday, June 30 at 8pm in the Théâtre de Verdure behind Chef-Boutonne town hall
At 7pm, picnic and aperitif offered by the municipality
Please register with the media library 05 49 29 60 50
Free
¡Concierto L’Arbre bleu de O Bec!
Viernes 30 de junio a las 20:00 h en el teatro al aire libre situado detrás del ayuntamiento de Chef-Boutonne
A las 19.00 h, picnic y aperitivo ofrecidos por el ayuntamiento
Inscripción obligatoria en la mediateca 05 49 29 60 50
Gratis
Konzert l’Arbre bleu von O Bec!
Freitag, 30. Juni um 20 Uhr auf dem grünen Theater hinter dem Rathaus von Chef-Boutonne
Um 19 Uhr: Picknick aus dem Rucksack und Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird
Auf Anmeldung bei der Mediathek 05 49 29 60 50
Kostenlos
