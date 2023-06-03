Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Théâtre de verdure, 3 juin 2023, Catus.

Catus,Lot

Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Loup Garou présenté par le T.I.C avec les Particules d’Albi..

2023-06-03 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:00:00. EUR.

Théâtre de verdure

Catus 46150 Lot Occitanie



Theatrical improvisation show Loup Garou presented by the T.I.C with the Particules d?Albi.

Espectáculo de improvisación teatral Loup Garou presentado por la T.I.C con las Particules d’Albi.

Improvisationstheater Loup Garou, präsentiert vom T.I.C. mit den Particules d’Albi.

