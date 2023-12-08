MARCHE DE NOEL Théatre de Verdure Azillanet, 1 décembre 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Venez retrouver plus d’une vingtaine de producteur/ices,

cadeaux et courses assurés.

Animation musicale et poétique, préparez des poèmes, textes, déclamations à partager…..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 . .

Théatre de Verdure

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Come and meet over twenty producers,

gifts and shopping guaranteed.

Musical and poetic entertainment. Prepare poems, texts and declamations to share….

Venga a conocer a más de veinte productores,

regalos y compras garantizadas.

Animación musical y poética. Prepare poemas, textos y declamaciones para compartir….

Hier finden Sie mehr als zwanzig Produzenten/innen,

geschenke und Einkäufe sind garantiert.

Musikalische und poetische Unterhaltung, bereiten Sie Gedichte, Texte und Erklärungen vor, die Sie mit anderen teilen möchten….

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC