MARCHE DE NOEL Théatre de Verdure Azillanet
Azillanet,Hérault
Venez retrouver plus d’une vingtaine de producteur/ices,
cadeaux et courses assurés.
Animation musicale et poétique, préparez des poèmes, textes, déclamations à partager…..
Théatre de Verdure
Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie
Come and meet over twenty producers,
gifts and shopping guaranteed.
Musical and poetic entertainment. Prepare poems, texts and declamations to share….
Venga a conocer a más de veinte productores,
regalos y compras garantizadas.
Animación musical y poética. Prepare poemas, textos y declamaciones para compartir….
Hier finden Sie mehr als zwanzig Produzenten/innen,
geschenke und Einkäufe sind garantiert.
Musikalische und poetische Unterhaltung, bereiten Sie Gedichte, Texte und Erklärungen vor, die Sie mit anderen teilen möchten….
