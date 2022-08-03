THEATRE DE RUE COMEDIA DELL’ ARTE Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
Un spectacle de théâtre tout public qui vous fera voyager dans le monde rocambolesque de la Comedia dell’Arte. Qui triomphera : L’amour du pouvoir ou le pouvoir de l’amour ?
Théâtre avec la Compagnie Akama : La Vendita dell’ Aria
Art et spectacle de rue. Vous aimez le théâtre? Dans un tourbillon d’émotions les personnages vous feront vibrer au rythme de leurs chants, acrobaties, danses et combats.
compagnie.akama@hotmail.fr +33 7 82 92 89 43
