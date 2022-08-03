THEATRE DE RUE COMEDIA DELL’ ARTE Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Théâtre avec la Compagnie Akama : La Vendita dell' Aria
Art et spectacle de rue.

Un spectacle de théâtre tout public qui vous fera voyager dans le monde rocambolesque de la Comedia dell'Arte. Qui triomphera : L'amour du pouvoir ou le pouvoir de l'amour ?

Dans un tourbillon d'émotions les personnages vous feront vibrer au rythme de leurs chants, acrobaties, danses et combats.

Date: 3 août 2022, 18:30:00
Lieu: Bois Roy Avenue du Commandant l'Herminier, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, Loire-Atlantique

Contact: compagnie.akama@hotmail.fr +33 7 82 92 89 43

