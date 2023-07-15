Thomas Dutronc en Trio Théâtre de Nature, 15 juillet 2023, Allauch.

Fils du grand chanteur Jacques DUTRONC, Thomas DUTRONC a toujours vécu avec la musique, s’essayant très tôt à la guitare..

2023-07-15 à ; fin : 2023-07-15 21:30:00. EUR.

Théâtre de Nature Théâtre de Nature, rue Trinière

Allauch 13190 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Son of the great singer Jacques DUTRONC, Thomas DUTRONC has always lived with music, trying his hand at the guitar at an early age.

Hijo del gran cantante Jacques DUTRONC, Thomas DUTRONC siempre ha convivido con la música, probando la guitarra a una edad muy temprana.

Thomas DUTRONC, Sohn des großen Sängers Jacques DUTRONC, lebte schon immer mit der Musik und versuchte sich schon früh an der Gitarre.

