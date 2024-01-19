PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE – STAND ALONE THEATRE DE LA MADELEINE Paris Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE – STAND ALONE THEATRE DE LA MADELEINE Paris, 19 janvier 2024, Paris. PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE – STAND ALONE Seul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public.Un spectacle drôle et réconfortant de nostalgie heureuse où il partage avec autodérision ses souvenirs d’enfance, ses émois amoureux et bien sûr ses névroses.Après 15 ans de triomphe au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche vous propose un voyage dans le temps dans « Stand Alone ». Un moment de bonheur assumé dont nous avons tous besoin.

Tarif : 19.00 – 52.00 euros.

Début : 2024-01-19 à 19:00
THEATRE DE LA MADELEINE
19 Rue Surene
75008 Paris

THEATRE DE LA MADELEINE
Paris