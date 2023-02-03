THÉATRE – CHER EDOUARD Montblanc Montblanc Montblanc
THÉATRE – CHER EDOUARD Montblanc, 3 février 2023, Montblanc Montblanc.
THÉATRE – CHER EDOUARD
Place Edouard Barthe Montblanc Hérault
2023-02-03 17:00:00 – 2023-02-03
Montblanc
Hérault
Montblanc
Retrouvez la troupe Les Bambades.
Représentation au profit de l’association L’Arche.
Entrée libre – au chapeau.
Retrouvez la troupe Les Bambades.
Représentation au profit de l’association L’Arche.
Entrée libre – au chapeau.
+33 4 67 98 50 03
montblanc
Montblanc
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-27 par