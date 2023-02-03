THÉATRE – CHER EDOUARD Montblanc, 3 février 2023, Montblanc Montblanc.

THÉATRE – CHER EDOUARD

Place Edouard Barthe Montblanc Hérault  
2023-02-03 17:00:00 – 2023-02-03

Montblanc
Hérault

Montblanc

  Retrouvez la troupe Les Bambades.
Représentation au profit de l’association L’Arche.
Entrée libre – au chapeau.

+33 4 67 98 50 03

