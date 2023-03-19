THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur Catégories d’Évènement: Cher

Saint-Satur

THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur, 19 mars 2023, Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur. THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur Cher

2023-03-19 15:00:00 – 2023-03-19 Saint-Satur

Cher Saint-Satur Organisé par Amag’Art

Compagnie “Les trois coups”

“C’est pourtant simple” : Sophie BRACHET

“Réveillon au poste” : Jean-Pierre MARTINEZ THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” +33 6 63 22 76 34 ©Amag’Art

Saint-Satur

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-30 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Cher, Saint-Satur Autres Lieu Saint-Satur Adresse Saint-Satur Cher Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Ville Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur lieuville Saint-Satur Departement Cher

Saint-Satur Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-satur-office-de-tourisme-du-grand-sancerrois-saint-satur/

THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur 2023-03-19 was last modified: by THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur Saint-Satur 19 mars 2023 cher Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur Saint-Satur, Cher

Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur Cher