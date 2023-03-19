THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste” Saint-Satur Saint-Satur Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois Saint-Satur
THEATRE – “C’est pourtant simple” et “Réveillon au poste”
2023-03-19 15:00:00 – 2023-03-19
Organisé par Amag’Art
Compagnie “Les trois coups”
“C’est pourtant simple” : Sophie BRACHET
“Réveillon au poste” : Jean-Pierre MARTINEZ
+33 6 63 22 76 34
©Amag’Art
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-30