OH MY GOD, SHE’S PARISIAN ! THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN Paris, 17 février 2024, Paris.

OH MY GOD, SHE’S PARISIAN !JULIE COLLAS Présentation : Les Parisiens, il vaut mieux les voir en spectacle qu’en vrai !Le nouveau spectacle de Julie collas – parisienne pur jus – explore encore cette question philosophique : qu’est ce qu’un Parisien ?Après 25 000 spectateurs pour son premier spectacle, Julie revient avec un one-woman show, toujours en anglais, mêlant dans un univers complètement loufoque, le mime, la chanson, les punchlines et les impros avec un public français et étranger conquis. Attention, cela décoiffe !Et évidemment pas besoin d’être d’avoir eu 20 en anglais au bac pour la comprendre, elle a Ze French accent !Parisians, it’s better to see them in a show than in real life !The brand new show by Julie Collas, a true Parisian, explores this philosophical question : who are the Parisians ?After 25,000 spectators for her first show, Julie comes back with a show that mixes zaniness, singing, mime, punchlines and improvisations with a French and foreign audience eager for more ! Seat back and fasten your seat belt…If you are Parisian you will laugh and if you are not, you will never look at them in the same way ever again !

Tarif : 20.00 – 26.00 euros.

Début : 2024-02-17 à 20:00

THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN 19 BOULEVARD SAINT-MARTIN 75003 Paris 75