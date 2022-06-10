Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche Val-au-Perche
Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche, 10 juin 2022, Val-au-Perche.
Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche
2022-06-10 20:30:00 – 2022-06-10
Val-au-Perche Orne Val-au-Perche
Le songe d’une nuit d’été,
Atelier théâtre jeunes de La Compagnie du Théatre.
Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau
contact@lacompagniedutheatre.org +33 9 75 79 07 91
Val-au-Perche
