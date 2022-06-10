Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche Val-au-Perche Catégories d’évènement: Orne

Val-au-Perche

Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche, 10 juin 2022, Val-au-Perche. Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche

2022-06-10 20:30:00 – 2022-06-10

Val-au-Perche Orne Val-au-Perche Le songe d’une nuit d’été,

Atelier théâtre jeunes de La Compagnie du Théatre. Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau Le songe d’une nuit d’été,

Atelier théâtre jeunes de La Compagnie du Théatre. Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau contact@lacompagniedutheatre.org +33 9 75 79 07 91 Le songe d’une nuit d’été,

Atelier théâtre jeunes de La Compagnie du Théatre. Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau Val-au-Perche

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Orne, Val-au-Perche Autres Lieu Val-au-Perche Adresse Ville Val-au-Perche lieuville Val-au-Perche Departement Orne

Val-au-Perche Val-au-Perche Orne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/val-au-perche/

Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche 2022-06-10 was last modified: by Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche Val-au-Perche 10 juin 2022 Orne Val-au-Perche

Val-au-Perche Orne