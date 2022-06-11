Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche, 11 juin 2022, Val-au-Perche.

Théatre : Atelier théatre enfants et ados Val-au-Perche
2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11
Val-au-Perche 61260

  Le songe d’une nuit d’été,
Atelier théâtre jeunes de La Compagnie du Théatre.

Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau

contact@lacompagniedutheatre.org +33 9 75 79 07 91

Val-au-Perche
