2022-05-13 – 2022-05-14
Le vendredi et le samedi, l’atelier Théâtre du Foyer Rural de Pailhès présente “APPEL A TÉMOINS” de Michel Le Dall à 20h30 à la salle Olga Fages. Sur réservation.
+33 6 76 28 97 93
