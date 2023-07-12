SOIRÉE SUDS – Sissoko, Ségal, Parisien, Peirani / Sílvia Pérez Cruz Théâtre antique d’Arles Arles, 12 juillet 2023, Arles.

SOIRÉE SUDS – Sissoko, Ségal, Parisien, Peirani / Sílvia Pérez Cruz Mercredi 12 juillet, 21h30 Théâtre antique d’Arles A partir de 25€

SOIRÉE SUDS – THÉÂTRE ANTIQUE

Mercredi 12 juillet 2023

à 21h30

Écrin sous les étoiles, d’une beauté et d’une acoustique exceptionnelle, la scène du Théâtre Antique accueille des artistes de renommée internationale ou en découverte en France et en Europe. Chaque Soirée Suds offre deux concerts sublimés par la magie des lieux…

______________________________

✅ SISSOKO, SÉGAL, PARISIEN, PEIRANI

France-Mali / 60 min.

Quatre excellents musiciens, deux tandems complices au long cours pour au final une musique singulière comme surgie du même arbre à palabres. Car c’est bien d’un chant à quatre voix dont il s’agit ici. Transcendant les sonorités insoupçonnées de leurs instruments (kora, contrebasse, accordéon et saxophone), leurs inspirations complices aussi uniques que plurielles s’accordent en une évidente fluidité et nous embarquent dans une chevauchée à hautes envolées lyriques !

Ni nouvelle, ni ancienne, ni classique, ni jazz et un peu de tout cela en même temps, leur musique se réinvente un paysage de légendes sonores d’une extrême beauté.

>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaWD3XfAu34&feature=youtu.be

✅ SÍLVIA PÉREZ CRUZ

Espagne / 90 min.

Et si une vie ne tenait qu’en un seul instant ou dans l’éternité entière ? Et si ce n’était que cycles, mouvement perpétuel entre mort et renaissance ? Avec Toda la vida, un dia, son chant de l’âme sensible et intimiste interroge l’impermanence, la solitude, le bonheur… Cinq mouvements comme cinq étapes de la vie.

Consacrée pour l’audace de ses diverses productions artistiques et « son indéfectible engagement en faveur de la beauté » par le Prix National des Musiques actuelles du ministère de la Culture espagnol, cette artiste totale – cinéma (elle a signé les B.O de Blanca Nieves et de Josep), collaboré avec Rocío Molina et Refree – irradie d’une prodigieuse flamme de vie ! D’un charisme et d’une sincérité qui ne trompent pas, sa voix lumineuse a l’art de bouleverser les auditoires du monde entier…

Avec Sílvia Pérez Cruz (chant, guitare, sax, synthé, composition), Carlos Montfort (violons, percussions, trompette, chœurs), Marta Roma (violoncelle, trompette, claviers, chœurs), Rosi Albero (contrebasse, synthé, chœurs)

>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBr1KVNjBUQ

Tarif plein 34€, réduit 25€, carré réservé 39€

Tarifs hors frais de location.

➡️ Lien vers la billetterie : bit.ly/3SNFGlx

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-12T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T23:59:00+02:00

