SOIRÉE SUDS: Tinariwen / Nana Benz du Togo Théâtre antique d’Arles Arles, 11 juillet 2023, Arles.

SOIRÉE SUDS: Tinariwen / Nana Benz du Togo Mardi 11 juillet, 21h30 Théâtre antique d’Arles A partir de 25€

SOIRÉE SUDS – THÉÂTRE ANTIQUE

Mardi 11 juillet 2023

à 21h30

Écrin sous les étoiles, d’une beauté et d’une acoustique exceptionnelle, la scène du Théâtre Antique accueille des artistes de renommée internationale ou en découverte en France et en Europe. Chaque Soirée Suds offre deux concerts sublimés par la magie des lieux…

______________________________

✅ NANA BENZ DU TOGO –

Togo / 45min.

Empruntant leur nom aux femmes d’affaires émancipées des années 70 roulant en Mercedes Benz pour afficher leur succès, et sous l’impulsion de Peter Solo – l’irrésistible chanteur de Vaudou Game – ces artistes-prêtresses militent en musique pour les droits des femmes et l’harmonie de l’Homme avec la Nature.

Rituel joyeux inspiré de textes sacrés vaudous ou de compositions originales dont les messages sont portés par des instruments faits maison – pour rester en cohérence avec leur discours – la musique frénétique de cette formation réussit le pari de mettre les femmes sur le devant de la scène !

Avec Lady Apoc, Izea Ledu, Parus Kekeli (chant), Toto Tchilatchi (batterie), Kasanku (basse)

>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTwmDYh5aYs

✅ TINARIWEN

Mali-Algérie / 90 min.

Artistes-combattants, c’est guitares électriques en bandoulière sur leurs tuniques bleu-indigo que ce collectif défend depuis plus de trente ans la cause amazighe (Grammy Award en 2012). Imprégnée des rythmes d’Afrique de l’Ouest et des mélismes du Sahel, la musique des célèbres Hommes Bleus se veut la réponse pacifiste et résiliente à l’instabilité politique qui menace les hommes et les femmes Touaregs. Leurs mélopées lancinantes foudroyées de riffs rock chantent l’âme poétique des Nomades du désert, et les souffrances de l’exil. Une transhumance pacifiste et engagée pour un réveil urgent des consciences, un cri d’amour pour leur peuple, et un appel à la réconciliation !

>> https://youtu.be/vACZA9dGvV4

Tarif plein 34€, réduit 25€, carré réservé 39€

Tarifs hors frais de location.

➡️ Lien vers la billetterie : bit.ly/3SNFGlx

➡️ Lien vers toute la programmation du festival : https://www.suds-arles.com/fr/2023/festival

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Théâtre antique d’Arles Rue du Cloître, 13200 Arles Arles 13200 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://bit.ly/3SNFGlx »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « FIP », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9couvrez en session live le groupe Nana Benz. Il est originaire de Lomu00e9, composu00e9 de trois chanteuses-pru00eatresses,u00a0Djatougbe, Izea Ledu, Parus Kekeli et de deux musiciens jouant sur des instruments issus du recyclage du2019objets en plastique et en mu00e9tal. Au sein du2019un projet vaudou digital fu00e9ministe et puissant, le collectif musical compte bien bousculer la sociu00e9tu00e9 patriarcale avec leur vaudou urbain et leur transe funky.nnRu00e9alisation : Samuel Petit nProduction : Sombrero & ConCoproduction : TVR, Tu00e9bu00e9o, Tu00e9bu00e9sud ainsi que le soutien de La Ru00e9gion Bretagne, FIP et Radio FrancenAvec la participation de FranceTu00e9lu00e9visions, le CNCnGraphisme : Full StorynnRetrouvez l’intu00e9gralitu00e9 de l’u00e9mission FIP en Trans : https://www.radiofrance.fr/fip/fip-en-trans-nana-benz-du-togo-ayo-4236273nnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/fipradionTwitter : https://twitter.com/fipradionInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/fipradio », « type »: « video », « title »: « Live u00e0 FIP : Nana Benz aux Trans Musicales de Rennes », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UTwmDYh5aYs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTwmDYh5aYs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFLkFeQEuU9CHQISq_rp0_Q », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTwmDYh5aYs »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Tinariwen », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Sastanu00e0qqu00e0m » from the album ‘Elwan,’ available nownOrder ELWAN here: http://found.ee/tinariwen_storendirected by Jeremiah, assisted by Celidja Pornon / (c) 2017 Wedge / Anti- / Coop / Piasnnu201cA thousand miles from their homeland in northern Mali, across a vast expanse of desert, the music of Tinariwen has found shelter in the hearts of six young musicians from Mu2019hamid el Ghizlane. They were only boys when the desert rockers first visited their home, back in 2006, but they saw an immediate reflection of their own dreams and aspirations in the music they heard. In the years that followed they learned the Tinariwen songbook note for note, word for word, even though they couldnu2019t speak a word of Tamashek, the language of the Touareg. nnWhen Tinariwen returned to Mu2019hamid in 2016 to record a new album, those young disciples from Mu2019hamid had achieved a remarkable mastery of the desert guitar repertoire. The torch had been passed from hand to hand and heart to heart across the great desert. The young musicians from Mu2019hamid were invited to perform Abdallahu2019s u2018Sastaqanamu2019, standing in for their older brothers and playing with uncanny fidelity. But first the members of Tinariwen wrapped new turbans around the heads of their young acolytes, marking not only the passage from boyhood to manhood according to ancient desert custom, but also the transmission of their music across the generations, a transmission that is taking place in the hearts of youth from every corner of the great Sahara.u201dnnSASTANu00c0QQu00c0M (I QUESTION YOU)nnTu00e9nu00e9ru00e9, can you tell me of anything betternThan to have your friends and your mount,nAnd a brand new goatskin, watertight,nTo find your way by the lightnOf the four bright stars of heaven,nTo know how to find water in nThe unlikeliest of places,nAnd enlist the momentum of the windnTo help you move forward. nnTell me, Tu00e9nu00e9ru00e9, how you and InCan remain united, with no hate for each other. nTu00e9nu00e9ru00e9, I can now admit thatnI have travelled far through this wide world. nTu00e9nu00e9ru00e9, I give you my oathnThat as long as Iu2019m alive,nI will always come back to you. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Tinariwen (+IO:I) – Sastanu00e0qqu00e0m », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vACZA9dGvV4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vACZA9dGvV4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ3wH-v5zOcq4ZZWI58TGKA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/vACZA9dGvV4 »}, {« link »: « https://www.suds-arles.com/fr/2023/festival »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-11T23:59:00+02:00

2023-07-11T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-11T23:59:00+02:00