Semaine féministe au Théâtre 100 Noms Théâtre 100 Noms, 11 mars 2023, Nantes.

2023-03-11

Horaire : 21:15

Gratuit : non 10 € à 24 € selon le spectacle RÉSERVATIONS :- www.theatre100noms.com- à la billetterie du Théâtre 100 Noms (mercredi au dimanche de 14h à 18h) – 02 28 200 100 ou billetterie@theatre100noms.com

du 8 au 11 mars 2023, programmation 100 % féministe :- Fallopes – mercredi 8 mars 2023 à 20h15 -Théâtre documentaire – Cie La lionne à plume (Nantes)- Portes – jeudi 9 mars 2023 à 20h15 – Improvisation – Impro 100 Noms by La Poule (Nantes)- Sandra Colombo : « Que faire des cons ? » – samedi 11 mars 2023 à 19h – Humour- Olivia Moore : « Égoïste » – samedi 11 mars 2023 à 21h15 – Seule en scène Animations et sensibilisation des publics :Par le planning familial 44 – 1h avant chaque spectacle Solidarité et appel aux dons :Collecte de produit d’hygiène tout le mois de mars au théâtreAppel aux dons pour le Planning Familial 44 (1€ / billet sera reversé à l’association)

Théâtre 100 Noms Île de Nantes Nantes 44200

02 28 20 01 00 http://theatre100noms.com/ https://theatre100noms.com/a-laffiche/semainefeministe/2023-03-08/