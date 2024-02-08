The Yellow Stones / Victor Penin / Tacoblaster L’intermediaire Marseille, jeudi 8 février 2024.

The Yellow Stones / Victor Penin / Tacoblaster ♫♫♫ Jeudi 8 février, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-08T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T01:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-08T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T01:00:00+01:00

The Yellow Stones (Stoner / Psyche, Aix en Pce )

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044418014021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133NyFPAVwc

Victor Penin

https://www.instagram.com/victor_penin/

Tacoblaster

https://tacoblaster.com/

L'intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133NyFPAVwc »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@victor_penin) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/371178340_190534957269880_6551309940925250715_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=a1_N9u1Kcb4AX-PdcZx&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC2-BctyTi5SqAP7ic-uAYwfTk8KgWBJVRHXBwXyYYBEg&oe=65C53802 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/victor_penin/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/victor_penin/ »}, {« link »: « https://tacoblaster.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]