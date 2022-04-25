The Web Conference En ligne, 25 avril 2022, .

The Web Conference

du lundi 25 avril au vendredi 29 avril à En ligne

The conference series began in 1994 at CERN and has been organized from 1994 to 2021 by the International World Wide Web Conferences Committee (IW3C2). The Conference aims to provide the world with a premier forum for discussion and debate about the evolution of the Web, the standardization of its associated technologies, and the impact of those technologies on society and culture. The conference brings together researchers, developers, users and commercial ventures — indeed all those who are passionate about the Web and what it has to offer. Starting with 2018 edition, the conference series previously known as World Wide Web Conference (WWW) has been renamed as The Web Conference or TheWebConf with a new brand and a new communication model.

Voir tarifs, sur inscriptions

he Web Conference (formerly www conference) is a yearly international conference on the topic of the future directions of the World Wide Web.

En ligne Lyon Creuse



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-25T09:00:00 2022-04-25T18:00:00;2022-04-26T09:00:00 2022-04-26T18:00:00;2022-04-27T09:00:00 2022-04-27T18:00:00;2022-04-28T09:00:00 2022-04-28T18:00:00;2022-04-29T09:00:00 2022-04-29T18:00:00