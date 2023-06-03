Visite libre du Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden The Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden, 3 juin 2023, Cobo.

Visite libre du Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden Samedi 3 juin, 10h00 The Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden

Asseyez-vous et reposez-vous un moment sur l’un des bancs du patrimoine et écoutez le chant des oiseaux et le son thérapeutique de la brise bruissant dans les arbres à proximité. Plongez dans le Nectar Bar où les insectes bourdonnent.

Explorez le jardin victorien restauré qui a été récupéré avec amour sur un site abandonné depuis 2006 pour devenir un jardin productif florissant et comprend des serres d’époque de 170 pieds.

Émerveillez-vous devant plus de 300 fruits, fleurs et légumes du patrimoine plantés, tous disponibles sous le règne de la reine Victoria de 1837 à 1901.

Visitez La Choppe où des produits frais, des graines du patrimoine et des objets d’art et d’artisanat locaux sont disponibles.

Venez échanger avec les jardiniers qui pourront vous expliquer les méthodes de leur travail et ce que représente pour eux le bénévolat dans ce bel espace.

Sit and rest awhile on one of the heritage benches and listen to birdsong and the therapeutic sound of the breeze rustling through nearby trees. Immerse yourself in the Nectar Bar where insects buzz.

Explore the restored Victorian garden which has been lovingly reclaimed from a derelict site since 2006 to become a thriving productive garden and includes 170’ period greenhouses .

Marvel at over 300 planted heritage fruit, flowers and vegetables, all available in Queen Victoria’s reign 1837 – 1901.

Visit La Choppe where fresh produce, heritage seeds and locally crafted arts and crafts are available.

Come and talk to the gardeners who can explain the methods behind their work and what volunteering in this beautiful space means to them.

The Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden FC99+MF8, Route de Saumarez, Guernsey GY5 7UJ, Guernesey Cobo GY5 7RZ Marchmont Guernesey +441481246960 http://www.walledgarden.gg [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « +441481246960 »}] Sit and rest awhile on one of the heritage benches and listen to birdsong and the therapeutic sound of the breeze rustling through nearby trees. Immerse yourself in the Nectar Bar where insects buzz. Explore the restored Victorian garden which has been lovingly reclaimed from a derelict site since 2006 to become a thriving productive garden and includes 170’ period greenhouses . Marvel at over 300 planted heritage fruit, flowers and vegetables, all available in Queen Victoria’s reign 1837 – 1901. Visit La Choppe where fresh produce, heritage seeds and locally crafted arts and crafts are available. Come and talk to the gardeners who can explain the methods behind their work and what volunteering in this beautiful space means to them. Car Parking within Saumarez Park. Bus routes 41 & 42

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T14:00:00+02:00

© Cathy Morgan