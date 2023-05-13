THE SUPERSOUL BROTHERS Freyming-Merlebach Freyming-Merlebach OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH Freyming-Merlebach
THE SUPERSOUL BROTHERS Freyming-Merlebach, 13 mai 2023, Freyming-Merlebach OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH Freyming-Merlebach.
THE SUPERSOUL BROTHERS
1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle
2023-05-13 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2023-05-13 23:00:00 23:00:00
Freyming-Merlebach
Moselle
Freyming-Merlebach
The SuperSoul Brothers, ce sont 6 musiciens unis qui perpétuent l’énergie de la Deep Soul.
+33 3 87 00 77 57 http://legouvy.fr/
Le Gouvy
Freyming-Merlebach
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-13 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH