The Scene – ARC’TERYX ALPINE ACADEMY Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
The Scene – ARC’TERYX ALPINE ACADEMY Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 2 juillet 2022, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.
The Scene – ARC’TERYX ALPINE ACADEMY
Planpraz Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
2022-07-02 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2022-07-02 20:30:00 20:30:00
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Haute-Savoie
EUR 14 14
Une grande nouveauté cette année « The Scene ». Venez vibrer aux sons de DJ HRP, de BadBadNotGood, le quatuor de jazz hip hop expérimental de Toronto, et du légendaire DJ Gilles Peterson, à Planpraz, en y accédant par la télécabine du Brevent.
anne@agencestephanieprotet.com +33 1 84 17 82 86 https://chamonix.arcteryxacademy.com/clinics
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-23 par