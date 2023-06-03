The Robert Cray Band L’USINE, 3 juin 2023, ISTRES.

The Robert Cray Band L’USINE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-03 à 21:00 (2023-05-15 au ). Tarif : 32.0 à 32.0 euros.

LA REGIE CULTURELLE SCENES ET CINES ET L’USINE PRESENTENT L-R-22-003759 Le palmare?s est exceptionnel. En plus de 40 ans de carrie?re, Robert Cray et son band ont tout empoche?. Cinq Grammy Awards dans la cate?gorie blues, une intronisation au Blues Hall of Fame, des titres a? succe?s dont la liste ferait pa?lir d’envie n’importe quel artiste et deux guitares Stratocaster a? son nom. The Robert Cray Band

L’USINE ISTRES RN 569 Rassuen Bouches-du-Rhone

