The Ripplers Zoumaï Marseille, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

The Ripplers ♫ROCK♫ Vendredi 22 mars, 20h30 Zoumaï Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-22T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-22T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:30:00+01:00

Ce vendredi 22 mars le rock revient à Zoumaï avec The Ripplers, groupe formé de musiciens venant pour l’essentiel du milieu des Neurosciences (les « Ripples » sont des ondes cérébrales nécessaires à la formation de la mémoire).
Une partie des bénéfices sera reversée à APERE, Association pour la Promotion de l’Enseignement et de la Recherche en Épilepsie.
Les Ripplers jouent des compositions originales mêlant rock, folk et influences classiques. Certaines chansons tirent leur parole de l’adaptation de poèmes de Byron ou O. Wilde.
Fabrice Bartolomei : Guitariste, chanteur, compositeur, neurologue spécialisé dans l’épilepsie et Enseignant Chercheur à l’Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.
Benjamin Morillon : Chanteur, guitariste, chercheur en neurosciences à l’institut de Neurosciences des systèmes à Marseille
Jean Michel Badier : Bassiste, ingénieur de recherche à l’Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.
Marc Le Roy : pianiste, chef d’entreprise
Thomas Kronland Martinet : Batteur, Doctorant Aix Marseille Université
.
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/theripplers/lost-days
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/theripplers/walking-beauty
https://open.spotify.com/album/2IMq4pZuz1Qr23tlSLOMGA
https://music.apple.com/us/album/walking-beauty/1694149224
https://www.deezer.com/fr/album/457183015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wtFruvGgig
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDkeYWMipP8
https://www.instagram.com/theripplersofficial?igsh=MTcxeHgwZzMwOTN2dg==
Ouverture du bar à 17h, concert à 20h30, entrée libre.
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

