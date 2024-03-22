The Ripplers Zoumaï Marseille, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

Ce vendredi 22 mars le rock revient à Zoumaï avec The Ripplers, groupe formé de musiciens venant pour l’essentiel du milieu des Neurosciences (les « Ripples » sont des ondes cérébrales nécessaires à la formation de la mémoire).

Une partie des bénéfices sera reversée à APERE, Association pour la Promotion de l’Enseignement et de la Recherche en Épilepsie.

Les Ripplers jouent des compositions originales mêlant rock, folk et influences classiques. Certaines chansons tirent leur parole de l’adaptation de poèmes de Byron ou O. Wilde.

Fabrice Bartolomei : Guitariste, chanteur, compositeur, neurologue spécialisé dans l’épilepsie et Enseignant Chercheur à l’Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.

Benjamin Morillon : Chanteur, guitariste, chercheur en neurosciences à l’institut de Neurosciences des systèmes à Marseille

Jean Michel Badier : Bassiste, ingénieur de recherche à l’Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.

Marc Le Roy : pianiste, chef d’entreprise

Thomas Kronland Martinet : Batteur, Doctorant Aix Marseille Université

Ouverture du bar à 17h, concert à 20h30, entrée libre.

