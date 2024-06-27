The Research Institute in the Metaverse: Supporting, Connecting and Challenging Art Histories in the Age of Digital Transformation Salon Pasteur Lyon, jeudi 27 juin 2024.

The Research Institute in the Metaverse: Supporting, Connecting and Challenging Art Histories in the Age of Digital Transformation Panel organisé par le RIHA Jeudi 27 juin, 11h00 Salon Pasteur

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-06-27T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-27T12:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-06-27T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-27T12:30:00+02:00

In the research ecosystem of the near future, when scanned objects and digitised archives begin to move more freely beyond the bounds of physical collections, our materials of study appear via generous repositories in pixels and datasets, and communication is directed towards search engines rather than libraries, what will a research institute be? How will they help researchers who are expanding visual understanding in the digital landscape? Or partner across institutions to build new infrastructure?

This panel draws on expertise from within the institutions of RIHA, presenting survey results alongside short presentations of projects that explore this series of questions.

Modérateurs :

Marni Williams (Publications Manager and PhD Candidate, Power Institute Foundation for Art and Visual Culture, University of Sydney, and Australian National University)

(Publications Manager and PhD Candidate, Power Institute Foundation for Art and Visual Culture, University of Sydney, and Australian National University) Mark Ledbury (Director, Power Institute Foundation for Art and Visual Culture, University of Sydney)

Intervenants :

Tristan WEDDIGEN (Director, Bibliotheca Hertziana – Max Planck Institute for Art History) – Developing Integrated Digital Research Infrastructures for Art History

In the past few years, the Bibliotheca Hertziana – Max Planck Institute for Art History, Rome, is renewing and expanding its digital research infrastructures as to interconnect its data collections and to close the knowledge life cycle. The paper intends to present and discuss the solutions applied which comprise: the mass digitization of photographs and books, multimodal AI research in digital visual studies, the development of a knowledge graph, dedicated fellowships, and building a digital publishing platform linked to the system into which it feeds back as to create integrated digital research infrastructures.

Katarina MOHAR (Research Fellow), Mija OTER GORENČIČ ((Head), ZRC SAZU, France Stele Institute of Art History, Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts) – New Dimensions of Medieval Mural Research in Slovenia. Bridging the Gap Between the Material, the Virtual, and AI

In our presentation, we delve into the intersection of traditional, technical, and digital art history through two ongoing, complementary projects. These interdisciplinary projects, while rooted in classic, on-site research, also harness the potential of cutting-edge AI-powered generative image models. Our primary objective is to demonstrate the scientific methodologies underpinning the examination of Slovenian medieval murals, encompassing technical analysis, digital corpus/database construction, and AI utilization, while evaluating their merits and limitations. Throughout this presentation, we will explore the transformative journey of art historical research, from in-situ examination to AI-facilitated re-materialization, and ponder essential questions regarding the significance of on-site research, the advantages of a scientific digital corpus, and the potential of AI technologies in reshaping and enriching art historical methodologies.

Federic NURRA (Head of the Digital Research Service, INHA) – The Importance of Being FAIR

Faced with the proliferation of so-called artificial “intelligence”, how can art history research institutes contribute to improving the training sources for these new forms of “knowledge generation”?

Artificial intelligence also feeds on public research data. Ensuring data quality and integrity is therefore paramount when it comes to reuse by generative AI algorithms. However, data is not neutral and requires an assertive and documented critical approach. Doesn’t trust in data run the risk of creating monsters once it is taken out of its investigative context and mistaken for absolute?

Based on the work of INHA, we will explore the ethical and epistemological issues involved in using data, produced in a critical context and by human intelligence, for algorithmic interpretation.

Paul JASKOT (Co-director, Duke Digital Art History and Visual Culture Lab, Duke University) – Embedded Digital Research Models: Towards a Critical Digital Art History

Digital methods in art history pose serious challenges, especially by adding another layer of labor, resources, and time to our research. This paper addresses the advantages and obstacles of digital art-historical research that is embedded within a university department. Drawing from the example of the Digital Art History & Visual Culture Research Lab at Duke University, the presentation explores the “research ecosystem” as well as its possibilities for a more critical art history. In particular, embracing how art history addresses questions of scale, the object, and the system help us see how digital practices can expand our critical impact

Salon Pasteur Centre de Congrès de Lyon Lyon 69006 Cité Internationale Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes