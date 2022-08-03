THE PLANTAGENET CITY Le Mans, 3 août 2022, Le Mans.

EUR 4 6 For the English speaking foreigners, guides are available for visiting groups and individuals as well. Discover the surprising story of the old town also called «Cité Plantagenêt» (The Plantagenet City) as the birthplace of the famous English dynasty. Your guide will be Isabelle Noyer from tourisme et patrimoine office.

Meeting point for the city tour: maison du Pilier-Rouge (The Red Pillar).

