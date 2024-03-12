The New Funding Paradigm for Startups HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 12 mars 2024.

Unlock the secrets to startup success in « The New Funding Paradigm for Startups » Master Class! Join us as we delve into the dynamic world of European venture capital and angel investing.

During this Master Class, you’ll discover the funding criteria, hottest topics, and key shifts for VCs and Angel Investors post-2022. You’ll also gain insights into the typical European VC and Angel Investor profiles, their investment criteria, and the hottest targets capturing their attention.

If you’re a future entrepreneur, corporate entrepreneur, or innovator, don’t miss out on invaluable advice to navigate and thrive in this evolving landscape!

