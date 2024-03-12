Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

The New Funding Paradigm for Startups HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

Catégories d’Évènement:
The New Funding Paradigm for Startups HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

The New Funding Paradigm for Startups HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 12 mars 2024.

The New Funding Paradigm for Startups HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mardi 12 mars, 14h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-03-12 14:00
Fin : 2024-03-12 15:30

The New Funding Paradigm for Startups Mardi 12 mars, 14h00 1
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlcOirpjsjHd0S1Cja68h-zehVuvSxHCu8#/registration

Unlock the secrets to startup success in « The New Funding Paradigm for Startups » Master Class! Join us as we delve into the dynamic world of European venture capital and angel investing.
During this Master Class, you’ll discover the funding criteria, hottest topics, and key shifts for VCs and Angel Investors post-2022. You’ll also gain insights into the typical European VC and Angel Investor profiles, their investment criteria, and the hottest targets capturing their attention.
If you’re a future entrepreneur, corporate entrepreneur, or innovator, don’t miss out on invaluable advice to navigate and thrive in this evolving landscape!

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099