Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

The Materiality of Pious Texts: The Qur’an and Devotional Manuscripts 1/2 Salon Roseraie 2 Lyon

Catégories d’Évènement:
The Materiality of Pious Texts: The Qur’an and Devotional Manuscripts 1/2 Salon Roseraie 2 Lyon

The Materiality of Pious Texts: The Qur’an and Devotional Manuscripts 1/2 Salon Roseraie 2 Lyon, lundi 24 juin 2024.

The Materiality of Pious Texts: The Qur’an and Devotional Manuscripts 1/2 Alya KARAME, Umberto BONGIANINO Lundi 24 juin, 09h00 Salon Roseraie 2

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-24T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-24T10:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-24T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-24T10:30:00+02:00

Both the Qur’an and Islamic devotional manuscripts have traditionally been studied as texts and artistic achievements, but rarely as material objects. Concerns about how to handle and dispose of Qur’anic matter – how to use the manuscript, where to place it, when to touch it – or whether it is permissible to perfume it, ingest it or sell it, were among the anxieties of the first centuries of Islam. Formative to the Qur’an’s physical manifestation as codices, scrolls or inscribed artefacts, these debates shaped its sacrality in the material realm and affected the use of Islamic devotional manuscripts in which passages of the Qur’an appear next to other pious texts, prayers or illustrations of holy places. Art history has been rarely concerned with such phenomena, or with the corporeality of sacred and pious texts in general.

This session aims to interrogate the materiality of pious texts and the roles they played in shaping artistic forms embedded in a diverse range of practices, at the time of their production or in their afterlives: Qur’anic calligraphy, calligrams, and emblematic inscriptions in books and scrolls, but also on tablets and panels of various materials, interspersed or combined with devotional texts and images presented in diagrammatic or iconified forms. By moving away from archaeological taxonomies and the study of styles and repertoires, we hope to create space for approaching pious texts through their materiality, their use, and the range of physical reactions they elicited. Meanings – whether religious, political, or aesthetic – can be found not just in how texts looked, but also in how they functioned, and it is through the lens of materiality that previously neglected ideas and behaviors can be examined.

Interventions :

Salon Roseraie 2 Centre de Congrès de Lyon Lyon 69006 Cité Internationale Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7493 »}, {« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7546 »}, {« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7848 »}, {« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7850 »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099