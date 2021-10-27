The Lovely Eggs • Velvet Sunset / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 27 octobre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le mercredi 27 octobre 2021

de 19h à 23h

gratuit

Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

THE LOVELY EGGS

(Punk rock – Lancaster, UK)

The Lovely Eggs are an underground punk rock duo from Lancaster, northern England.

They have a fierce punk rock ethos that music should have no rules.

For Holly and David being in a band is a way of life. True to this, they live the way they play. Fiercely, constantly in search of the good times.

– https://youtu.be/qQe5ahG_9OI

VELVET SUNSET

(Rock alternatif – Paris, FR)

Velvet Sunset is a french indie rock band born in 2016, composed of Eléonore on vocals and Max on guitar and bass. Our music is rock, alternative, grunge, sometimes acoustic.

Les 3 influences : My Bloody Valentine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Velvet Underground

– https://youtu.be/F-I9MJCf6gU

On vous annonce le dernier groupe très bientôt !

