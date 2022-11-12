The Latin-Jazz concert Le Havre Le Havre
Aude crée l’événement « The Latin-Jazz concert ».
Le samedi 12 novembre à 15h et à 17h, accompagnée par le prestigieux Stéfano Maghenzani Trio, venez redécouvrir les grands standards du genre…
Concert au profit intégral de France Alzheimer 76 dans la magnifique salle Woollett au Conservatoire du Havre pour une ambiance intimiste.
Réservation obligatoire auprès de France Alzheimer : 02 35 24 26 96.
+33 2 35 24 26 96
