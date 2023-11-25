BROTHERWOOD THE GEORGE AND DRAGON Toulouse, 25 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

BROTHERWOOD Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 THE GEORGE AND DRAGON

Brotherwood est un trio de rock alternatif toulousain. Formé en 2020, le groupe s’est isolé dans son repaire pour enregistrer son premier album, « From Basement to Basement ». Divisé en deux parties, l’album est un franc succès: ses morceaux inspirés du grunge et punk des années 90/2000, avec un touche de funk et de hard rock propulsent le groupe sur la scène locale…

THE GEORGE AND DRAGON 1 place du Peyrou, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00

rock alternatif