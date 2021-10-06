The Foreign Resort L’intermediaire, 6 octobre 2021, Marseille.

The Foreign Resort

L’intermediaire, le mercredi 6 octobre à 21:00

Comme une bouffée d’air frais en plein milieu de semaine, bon concert mercredi 6 octobre à l’intermédiaire avec les danois de The Foreign Resort. The Foreign Resort (Copenhague, Danemark) Hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, The Foreign Resort combines the shadowy mysticism of The Cure’s Pornography era with a driving production aesthetic akin to LCD Soundsystem. Intricate reverb-enveloped guitar lines glide over the motorik bass and powerful drumming, all while the taut and sincere vocals demands your attention. The trio released their latest full length album “Outnumbered” in 2019, followed by “The Rabbit Hole” EP in 2020 – both on Artoffact Records. [https://www.theforeignresort.com/about](https://www.theforeignresort.com/about) [https://www.facebook.com/theforeignresort](https://www.facebook.com/theforeignresort) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MaH2wTKHVY](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MaH2wTKHVY)…

5€

L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-10-06T21:00:00 2021-10-06T23:30:00