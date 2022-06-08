Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray, 8 juin 2022, Neufchâtel-en-Bray.

Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray
2022-06-08 – 2022-06-08
Neufchâtel-en-Bray Seine-Maritime

  Animé par Bruno Giovanni.
Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre.

Animé par Bruno Giovanni.
Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre.

lajoiedevivreneufchatel@orange.fr +33 2 32 97 14 51

Animé par Bruno Giovanni.
Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre.

Neufchâtel-en-Bray
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par