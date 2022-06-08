Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray Neufchâtel-en-Bray Catégories d’évènement: Neufchâtel-en-Bray

Seine-Maritime

Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray, 8 juin 2022, Neufchâtel-en-Bray. Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray

2022-06-08 – 2022-06-08

Neufchâtel-en-Bray Seine-Maritime Animé par Bruno Giovanni.

Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre. Animé par Bruno Giovanni.

Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre. lajoiedevivreneufchatel@orange.fr +33 2 32 97 14 51 Animé par Bruno Giovanni.

Inscriptions auprès de la Joie de Vivre. Neufchâtel-en-Bray

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Neufchâtel-en-Bray, Seine-Maritime Autres Lieu Neufchâtel-en-Bray Adresse Ville Neufchâtel-en-Bray lieuville Neufchâtel-en-Bray Departement Seine-Maritime

Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray 2022-06-08 was last modified: by Thé dansant Neufchâtel-en-Bray Neufchâtel-en-Bray 8 juin 2022 Neufchâtel-en-Bray seine-maritime

Neufchâtel-en-Bray Seine-Maritime