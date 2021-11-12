Marseille l'Atelier des arts Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille The Cutting Edge – A Tribute to Bob Dylan l’Atelier des arts Marseille Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

le vendredi 12 novembre à 21:30

[https://www.facebook.com/TheCuttingEdgeatributetoBobDylan/](https://www.facebook.com/TheCuttingEdgeatributetoBobDylan/) [https://youtu.be/XLY0xEXfPNQ](https://youtu.be/XLY0xEXfPNQ) réservations par telephone 04 91 26 09 06 ou par mail [placetheatre@marseille.fr](mailto:placetheatre@marseille.fr) ou par internet sur Helloasso [https://www.helloasso.com/associations/americana-blue-coast-stage/evenements/the-cutting-edge-a-tribute-to-bob-dylan](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/americana-blue-coast-stage/evenements/the-cutting-edge-a-tribute-to-bob-dylan)

14€ / gratuit pour les – de 12 ans

♫♫♫ l’Atelier des arts 133 boulevard de Sainte Marguerite, 13009 Marseille Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône

2021-11-12T21:30:00 2021-11-12T23:00:00

