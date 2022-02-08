The COVID-19 Paperdemics par Pr Enrico Bucci amphithéatre Concorde, 8 février 2022, Toulouse.

The COVID-19 Paperdemics par Pr Enrico Bucci

amphithéatre Concorde, le mardi 8 février à 18:00

### Abstract. The Coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by an unprecedented ‘infodemic’, according to the World Health Organisation. Sadly, the scientific community is a major contributor to the dissemination of uncontrolled information, dubious assertions, and manipulated data. The intertwining between popular culture, political ambitions, and bibliometric-based research evaluation generated a toxic influx of false research papers, whose content is either erroneous or frankly fraudulent. These papers are exploited for different purposes and find a vast public, thanks to the eagerness of the public and of the media system for extraordinary claims, wishful thinking and political taste; moreover, their correction is a slow process, hindered by several obstacle and often vexed by conflicts of interest. A general analysis, with selected examples, will be presented to the public, together with some possible suggestions for dealing with the vast amount of scientific misinformation which is nowadays polluting the research community production. ### Présentation du conférencier Pr Enrico Bucci. He graduated summa cum laude in Biology in 1997 in Naples. After nearly two years in Germany (IMB, Jena), he earned a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 2001. That year, he was appointed full researcher at the IBB (CNR). From 2006 to 2008, he was head of R&D at the Bioindustry Park del Canavese. In 2014, he left the CNR. Subsequently, he started Resis Srl, a small business devoted to promoting research integrity in academic and private environments. Prof. Bucci authored several papers in peer-reviewed journals. He is co-author of chapters in scientific books, and he is the author of a book dedicated to scientific fraud, published in September 2015 (second edition in 2020). His work on detecting scientific fraud has been covered by several national and international journals and magazines, including Nature and Science, and broadcast by several international media, including TV, radio and newspapers. As a recognized international expert in the field of data manipulation and research integrity, Enrico Bucci was involved in several investigations of alleged research misconduct in Italy and abroad, both for Academic and Public Bodies (including the Italian Police, the Hawaii University, the University of Edinburgh, the Italian CNR, Nature and others), and he is an advisor for several research institutions, both in Italy and abroad.

la CMED (commission médiation, éthique et deontologie de l’UPS) propose une conférence suivi d’un débat.

amphithéatre Concorde Université Paul Sabatier , Batiment U4 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-02-08T18:00:00 2022-02-08T19:00:00